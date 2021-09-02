Cabbie, passenger shot by cop in downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A taxi driver and his female passenger were reportedly injured after a police officer opened fire at the cabbie in downtown Kingston on Thursday morning.

Reports are that about 11am, the taxi driver was travelling in the North Parade section of the commercial district when the police officer signaled the cabbie to stop.

The cabbie allegedly failed to obey the cop before attempting to use his vehicle to hit the officer.

The lawman reportedly then opened fire hitting the driver and a female passenger, who were then rushed to hospital.

Personnel from the Independent Commission of Investigations are currently at the scene.

The conditions of the injured individuals are not known at this time.