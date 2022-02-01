WATCH: Cabbie brings passengers on police chase - charged and given bail

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A taxi driver who placed the lives of several of his passengers, including a child, at risk while trying to evade a police chase, has been released from custody.

A video of the incident was posted on social media, showing passengers in the vehicle asking the cabbie to stop as he is being chased by police officers.

Senior Superintendent Aaron Fletcher, the commanding officer for the St Andrew North Police Division, said the taxi driver was charged with breaches of the Road Traffic Act and given bail.

A court date was not ascertained.

In the video, which began while the police were chasing the taxi, the cabbie seemed to hit a man from a motorbike and almost collided with several other vehicles. Women and a man were heard first pleading and then cursing the driver, telling him to stop and let them out.

But the cabbie was adamant that he was not going to stop as he was not going to allow police to take the car, nor was he going to jail.

At one point, when what appeared to be gunshots were heard, a woman began screaming frantically and crying out.

The driver eventually pulled the car over to the side of the road and the passengers hurriedly exited the car as police took the driver in custody.

One policeman was seen cursing the cabbie for putting his passengers' lives in danger.