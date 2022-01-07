Cabinet approves US$959,094 contract to Ernst and Young

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Cabinet has approved the award of a US$959,094 (J$146,942,791.74) contract for the continued provision of consulting services for the compensation review for the Government of Jamaica.

The contract, which has been awarded to Ernst and Young Services Limited, was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday.

The Government is now seeking to implement the public sector compensation review, beginning April 1. The review is intended to overhaul the structure of salaries and other emoluments in the public service to make it more equitable.

In the meantime, Williams informed that two 2-storey mini warehouses are to be constructed at the Garmex Free Zone (GFZ) Complex in Kingston.