Cabinet approves development of National Border Security Policy and Strategy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Courtney Williams, says the Government will respond to emerging and existing vulnerabilities in the border security landscape as well as risks to trade, the blue economy and public health through the implementation of a National Border Security Policy and Strategy.

Speaking during the main address at a stakeholder retreat held earlier today at the AC Marriott Hotel, Williams said, “This border security policy that we are developing aligns with key initiatives being undertaken by the Government of Jamaica's Vision 2030 and represents an important priority of the Government to disrupt the gun-for-drugs and food-for-guns trade while bolstering our capacity as a country to fight transnational organised crime and criminal networks.”

While noting that a policy of this nature should be dynamic, sustainable and inclusive, the permanent secretary added that its success is contingent on the involvement of each ministry, department and agency in playing its part to ensure strategic objectives are achieved.

“The policy is also aligned to partnerships, so it is envisaged that this outcome will garner sustainable partnerships with regional and international partners and foster greater public/private partnerships in border security. This will result in a more positive image for Jamaica as a tourist destination and logistics hub and to further protect Jamaica's Blue economy and exclusive economic zone,” Williams emphasised.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer at the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Andrew Wynter, said that when the policy and strategy is developed, it will improve cross-sectoral cooperation, enhance border intelligence gathering capabilities, data sharing, and risk assessment resulting in more responsive security protocols.

“It will also promote policy coherence and cohesiveness in the wider society, modernise and streamline the legislative framework for the effective implementation of the policy and strategy,” he said.

The ministry said other anticipated outcomes of the policy include increased compliance with international obligations, streamlining of local laws, in a bid to incorporate port health in border security efforts, reduce fraud associated with passports, immigration and citizenship and reduce the illegal entry of foreign nationals and goods which will also serve as a deterrence for trafficking in persons and human smuggling.

It noted that funding for the development of the National Border Security Policy and Strategy is supported by the United Kingdom's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Border Security Partnership Initiative project.