Cabinet approves double taxation agreement between UAE and Jamaica

Cabinet approves double taxation agreement between UAE and JamaicaSaturday, May 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cabinet gave approval for the Double Taxation Agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jamaica.
The agreement will eliminate double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance.
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, made the disclosure on Wednesday during the post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew.
She said the general objectives of the bilateral tax agreement are to provide full protection of taxpayers against double taxation and to allow for the free flow of international trade or cross-border transactions and investment as well as the transfer of technology.
She noted that it will prevent discrimination between taxpayers in the international field and provide a reasonable element of legal and fiscal certainty as a framework within which international operations could be pursued.
She noted, too, that the agreement fosters cooperation between the tax authorities in the UAE and Jamaica, thus enabling them to execute their duties more effectively.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy