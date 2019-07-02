Cabinet public order committee to discuss Noise Abatement Act

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, says the public order committee of Cabinet is to meet tomorrow to discuss the Noise Abatement Act as the Government moves to improve compliance with the law.

The minister was responding to concerns raised by Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) President, Omar Robinson, at the Association's 58th Annual General Meeting held at the Hilton Hotel in Montego Bay, St James last Saturday.

Bartlett said that the committee, chaired by the National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, “will be looking seriously at the Noise Abatement Act and issues that have been raised by the tourism sector” and other stakeholders.

He stated that a position on the way forward will be taken at tomorrow's meeting, “which, no doubt, you (tourism stakeholders) will hear about at a later date”.

Bartlett noted that the Government recognises the need for a balance, as entertainment is a source of income for many Jamaicans.

“We recognise that it is a means by which many people… provide themselves with a livelihood.

“At the same time, we are fully recognising that the purpose for people's vacation is for rest and recuperation and that the whole business of the violation of their right to peaceful, safe and extended sleep is to be recognised and respected,” he said.

The Noise Abatement Act was last amended in March 1997. It states that entertainment sessions must end at midnight on weekdays and at 2:00 am on weekends.

Meanwhile, consultations are now under way with key stakeholders from the Ministries of Entertainment, Local Government, and National Security regarding further amendment to the Act and the hosting of entertainment activities.

