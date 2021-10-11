KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prime Minister Andrew Holness says "the Government has to lead the country towards normality and to live with the COVID-19 virus" as Cabinet returns to face-to-face meetings.

“The way to do it is for every Jamaican to take the option of getting vaccinated. The way to do it is for every Jamaican to comply with the infection, prevention and control measures that have been established, which will eventually be relaxed the higher the level of vaccination,” he said.

Pointing out the challenges that come with virtual meetings, the Prime Minister expressed that the time has come for children to also return to school.

“Online has its challenges [regarding] reliability of the Internet. Much is lost in communication online, as we don't get to see body language, so if we are having that challenge of meeting online with Cabinet, can you imagine the challenge that our children are having trying to learn online?” he questioned. "We must return our children to school."

"Again, the way to do it is to have our children and our teachers vaccinated, so that they can return to face-to-face,” he added.

Holness was speaking as his Cabinet officially resumed face-to-face meetings today (October 11) after approximately 10 months of virtual meetings from Jamaica House.

He said that even if online facilities are useful, they cannot replace the effectiveness of meeting in person.

