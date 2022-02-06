Cabinet submission drafted to guide strategic framework for electric vehicles in Jamaica — Vaz

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Energy Minister Daryl Vaz has informed that the Government is moving ahead with its plans to develop what he previously described as a thriving electro-mobility environment, with the establishment of the Electric Vehicle Council and the drafting of the e-mobility strategic framework.

Vaz told the Parliament last Tuesday that a Cabinet submission has been drafted, seeking approval of the strategic framework that was developed, after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

He said the submission was forwarded to the now former Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change; Ministry of Transport and Mining; Attorney General's Chambers; and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service seeking their comments and recommendations.

“The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has developed a cabinet submission to seek approval for the fiscal policy framework to govern electric vehicles in Jamaica. This submission was also subject to consultation,” Vaz told the House.

He said that following the sharing of the submission, the finance ministry has sought the assistance of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology and the Inter-American Development Bank [IDB] in resolving issues regarding cost/benefit analysis specifically relating to fuel.

He disclosed that representatives of the ministry and the IDB met last December and the IDB agreed to provide the assistance required.

“The recommendation for the analysis has been withdrawn and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service can proceed with the cabinet submission. It is expected that this matter will go to cabinet in short order,” Vaz said.