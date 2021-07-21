Cabinet to decide if COVID-19 restrictions should be tightened

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With the early warning signs of a potential spike in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the COVID subcommittee of Cabinet will be meeting this weekend to review the country's situation to consider whether there may be a need to tighten some of the measures in advance of August 10 when they are set to expire.

He made the announcement during a sitting of the House of Representatives today.

“I want to urge all Jamaicans to exercise extreme caution. This is not the time to become complacent. I want to reinforce the need for everyone to be vigilant about observing the protocols and keeping ourselves and each other safe,” Holness said.

“Some may say that I'm being alarmist and that some amount of uptick in our numbers would have been natural, seeing that we have allowed greater movement and greater gatherings. We have seen from experience of other countries and our own experience, how insidious this virus is and how quickly spikes can occur,” he continued.

The Prime Minister further warned that the more transmissible Delta variant is now the dominant variant globally.

“It (the Delta variant) now represents almost all cases in the UK and 83 per cent of all genome sequence samples in the United States. While the samples we have sent off for genome sequencing have not indicated the presence of the variant in Jamaica thus far, it would be wishful thinking for us to believe that it will not make its way to Jamaica, if it is not already here,” Holness said.