Calabar head coach expecting tough Manning Cup season opener against champs JC

KINGSTON, Jamaica— David Lalor, the head coach of Calabar High school is expecting a difficult game in their season opener in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition Friday.

Lalor and his troops will travel to the Ashenheim Stadium at 189 Old Hope Road to take on the champions Jamaica College starting at 3:00 pm. Despite a delayed start to this campaign, he expects a good start based on what he has seen of his players in training.

“I expect this first game to be a tough game. JC is one of those teams that has been training now for months. I've really gotten about three weeks of solid training. To me it will matter on the day, but I expect my team to do well, based on the response I am getting from them in training," Lalor told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Lalor has a young and inexperienced squad, but he has faith in his players to go out and represent well.

“We have some senior players that missed out on that year that we could have gelled the youngsters with the older ones. They didn't get to play and now we have a new crop of youngsters that you have to retrain systems, retrain the toughness of the game and mentally try to prepare them, it's a tall task, but we have a bunch of talent and we expect them to do well," Lalor said.

Many of his current squad of players knows what it feels like to win and Lalor is looking for that to be his trump card this season.

“The motivation for this year is that the last schoolboy football that played, the Colts team (U-16) won the competition and they are some of the youngsters that I have this year. So, when you look at it, I have a bunch of winners and so that is my motivation knowing that these youngsters know how to win and they have been playing together for a couple years coming up from Pepsi (U-14), so they should do well," he said, adding “I expect to play well and we will see what the outcome will be, but I expect them to do well, I really expect them to do well.”

Lalor has no major concerns ahead of the game Friday and is anxious to see what they will have to offer against the champions in their own back yard.

“We have one or two niggling injuries so that could be the only thing preventing us from playing to our full potential, but other than that we are good.

“We just have to see what this first game against Jamaica College will look like and then we fix anything after that. We are definitely looking for a good result…I won't say much more than that,” he concluded.

