Calabar's Michael Clarke mum on departure rumours

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Michael Clarke's tenure as head coach of the vaunted Calabar High School track and field team seems to have ended, but the coach is remaining tight-lipped on his current status at the institution.

It is understood that Clarke has been asked to step down, but when contacted on Saturday, Clarke refused to admit or deny the report.

"I can't comment on that at this time," he said.

According to team manager, Andrea Hardware, she is unaware of Clarke being ushered out of the job.

"I am at the Camperdown Classics at the National Stadium and the coach (Clarke) is right beside me giving instructions to the athletes. I don't know anything about that," Hardware said.

Clarke has been at the helm of Calabar's athletics for approximately 20 years, during which, the school has won the Mortimer Geddes Trophy, nine times. Including seven consecutive victories, stretching from 2012 to 2018.

The Mortimer Geddes Trophy is awarded to the winner of the male section of the Boys' and Girls' Athletic Championships for high school track and field supremacy.