Call us to pick up your garbage, WPM chief tells residents

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Garnett Edmondson, head of the Western Parks and Market (WPM) Waste Management Limited, the regional arm of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), is calling on the public to advocate for the removal of “non-compactable white waste” from their communities by informing their councillors and the WPM of garbage pile-up.

"I am appealing to residents to call us. We are on Facebook. We are on IG (Instagram). If you don't know how to use it, just check [with] your son or daughter. They know everything about it. And also, link up with your community association and call the parish council (Municipal Corporation), reach out to your councillor — that is why you vote for them you know, to bother them every day. Tell them that look here, the community is overflowing with bulky waste, WPM needs to do something about it. And, of course, we are not saying we have all the resources in the world, because we are short of resources but we do understand the cry and we understand the need and we don't want them on our roadways,” stated Edmondson.

The regional operations manager also pointed to the need to protect the tourism product, which he said is a part of the country's breadbasket, by keeping the place clean.

"When persons visit from abroad, they must see lovely roadways. They must see greenery. They must get good air. They must want to come back — the very day that they leave, the plane should want to turn around with them," said Edmondson.

"So, I want you to call us and call in to us to say, we have these bulky waste and we will come in and we will try our best to come and get them," added the WPM head.

Meanwhile, the WPM has stepped up its online presence with the launch of an interactive website of its own that is aimed at informing the public.

The website, which will be made available to the public next week, was launched on Thursday during a live webinar held by WPM on the topic: 'Let's talk waste separation'.

The website will include information about the entity, such as domestic waste collection, careers, updates on what is happening at the landfill, things done in communities and a section for people with litter tickets to pay their fines.

"Most importantly, you will find our schedule of our collection. So, not only that you can go on Facebook and see it but you will see a full blowout of Sunday to Saturday collection days. You will see your inspectors — the person who is responsible for your waste collection. Their numbers [and] their photos. So, wherever you see them on the road, it is not only the regional manager anymore, you can pick them out and say that man is responsible and I am going to talk to him about my garbage," explained Edmondson.

Edmondson asserted that communications have been a foundation of the waste disposal company that has contributed to its success in the west.

"Our successful management of waste in the west is about 70 per cent communication and we find that keeping our citizenry informed is very important. This is why we first started out on Facebook then we went to IG social media platforms and we support our parent company, NSWMA in the mobile app that is out there in the Google play store (for the Android platform) and app store (for the IOS platform)," argued Edmondson.

Anthony Lewis