Cambridge man charged over one pound of ganja

Cambridge man charged over one pound of ganjaThursday, April 22, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica – A team of officers assigned to the St James Police Division arrested and charged 30-year-old Melcardo Smith, a labourer of Post Office Hill, Cambridge, with possession of ganja and dealing in ganja during an operation in the community yesterday.
Reports from the Cambridge Police are that about 6:30 am, lawmen were in the area when a house occupied by Smith was searched. One pound of ganja was found on top of a refrigerator. He was subsequently arrested and charged.
Smith's court date has not been finalised.
