Camperdown clip STATHS for third straight win in Manning Cup

Camperdown High continued to show that they mean business this season when they came from behind to beat St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) 2-1 and secure their third straight win in Group B of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition.

Goals from Omario Thompson and Dujohn Gordon either side of halftime secured the win for Camperdown who fell behind to an early goal scored by Omar Laing.

The game was only five minutes old when STATHS took the lead from the penalty spot after Laing powered the ball into the top left corner of the goal.

The penalty was awarded after a back pass to Alphanso Claken by his defender sold the Camperdown custodian short, forcing him to commit a foul.

Camperdown mounted an immediate response and back-to-back blocks by STATHS defenders stopped two goal-bound shots in a matter of moments.

It was the first time Camperdown were conceding for the season and it appeared to rattle them in the first half as they were guilty of many misplaced passes, especially in midfield.

STATHS had a glorious opportunity to double their lead but Omar Reid somehow headed over the crossbar from four yards out, after a quick counterattack.

STATHS again came close to a second when a deflected shot from Omar Laing rattled the left upright after the ball was stolen in midfield by his brother Omari and played perfectly into his path.

At the other end, Thompson tried to get some momentum going for his team when he went on a marauding run down the right flank and fired a shot on goal that cannoned against the upright.

Thompson then levelled things for Camperdown when he superbly curled a free kick from 20 yards out which smacked off the inside of the post and went into the back of the net, to make it 1-1 four minutes before halftime.

Buoyed by the goal shortly before the interval, Camperdown returned a much more confident team for the second half and effectively took the steam out of the game by better ball retention, before going for the jugular.

The winner came in the 62nd minute from substitute Dujohn Gordon who powered home a beautiful strike that had the STATHS goalkeeper Jaheim Palmer grasping at air.

Camperdown now have nine points and sole leadership of the group after Jonathan Grant were held 2-2 by Dunoon Technical in another game in the zone.

Dwayne Richards