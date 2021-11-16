Camperdown cruise past Jose Marti to go top of Group B in Manning Cup

It was another relatively easy game for Camperdown High as they strolled past Jose Marti 3-0 to go top of Group B in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup with their second win of the season on Monday.

Goals from Daniel Edwards, Omarion Thompson and Giovanni Morgan lifted the Donovan Lofters-coached team to six points and top of the group on goal difference.

Camperdown should have put the game to bed as a contest after 20 minutes but faulty shooting from Edwards and Thompson kept Jose Marti in the game allowing their hosts to grow in confidence and twice coming close to scoring through Riquleme Headley who hit the cross bar before forcing the goalkeeper into a brilliant save from point blank range.

But after having their blushes spared, Camperdown then converted two of their chances late in the first half to seize complete control of the game.

Edwards grabbed the opener in the 39th minute, when his low shot across the goal found its way into the corner of the Jose Marti net.

Inspired by his teammate, Thompson then got his name on the scoresheet when he fired home another low effort from inside the box past a hapless Gavin Messam two minutes before the half time break.

Jose Marti failed to gather any momentum in the second half to test the Camperdown defenders who along with their midfielders used the opportunity to possess and pass the ball around.

An enterprising run from Thompson into the Jose Marti box saw him being upended by a defender for which Camperdown were awarded a penalty kick. Morgan was poised in his finish, placing the ball out of the reach of the dive of Messam in the 60th minute.

Camperdown have now tallied eight goals from their two opening games, while keeping two clean sheets in the process.

-- Dwayne Richards