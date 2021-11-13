Camperdown whip Dunoon 5-0 in East Kingston derby

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Camperdown High got their 2021-2022 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup campaign off to a strong start when they whipped Dunoon Technical 5-0 in the first game of the schoolboy football season at the Stadium East Field yesterday.

Four goals in the first half and one in the second allowed the team clad in red and white to cruise to a very comfortable win as they registered the biggest margin of victory on the opening day of the season and took full control of Group B.

Camperdown, who are being guided by first year head coach Donovan Lofters, began the game on the front foot and never allowed their opponents to settle.

Kicking to the north with a very strong breeze to their backs, it took them only four minutes to get on the scoresheet when Omario Dennis stooped low at the back post to head home a right sided cross.

The Camperdown lead was doubled in the eighth minute when a deep corner kick from Denville Watson went into the goal off a Dunoon defender at the back post.

They then went 3-0 up when Dujohn Gordon drove through the middle of the field and fired home from inside the area as the inexperienced defenders struggled to cope with the Camperdown attacks.

Camperdown then went 4-0 up when Giovanni Morgan scored the goal of the day and what must be an early contender for goal of the season.

The ball was played to the defender who took one touch to get the ball from under his feet and then let fly from the edge of the circle inside the Dunoon half. The fiercely struck shot then sailed over the head of goalkeeper Nigel Edmonson and crashed into the back of the net from the underside of the crossbar to leave a shell-shocked Dunoon team hanging their heads with only 40 minutes gone in their season.

Expectedly, Camperdown took their feet off the gas in the second half and with the wind now at their backs Dunoon found it a little bit easier to get the ball out of defence to muster a few more attacking efforts than they did in the second half.

Second half substitute Devonte McCrea completed the scoring in the game in the second minute of added time when he latched on to pass on the right wing and strolled into the box before calmly slotting the ball into the far corner.

Dwayne Richards