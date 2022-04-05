Champs 2022: Camperdown's Victoria Christie leads Girls Class 2 shot put

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Just two athletes, led by Camperdown High's Victoria Christie, made the automatic qualifying distance for the Girls' Class 2 shot put on Tuesday's opening of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics championships.

Christie threw 13.56m over the 12.70m qualifying mark, while Hydel High's Akelia Wilson had a mark of 12.98m, both from two throws.

Clarendon College's Athilia Pryce was next with 12.60m, followed by St Catherine High's Oshari Buchanan with 12.19m, Edwin Allen's Shamoye Morris with 11.90m and Excelsior's Altonique James with 11.64m rounding out the top six spots.

The finals will be held Wednesday afternoon.

Paul A Reid