Champs 2022: Camperdown's Victoria Christie leads Girls Class 2 shot put

Champs 2022: Camperdown's Victoria Christie leads Girls Class 2 shot putTuesday, April 05, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Just two athletes, led by Camperdown High's Victoria Christie, made the automatic qualifying distance for the Girls' Class 2 shot put on Tuesday's opening of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics championships.
Christie threw 13.56m over the 12.70m qualifying mark, while Hydel High's Akelia Wilson had a mark of 12.98m, both from two throws.
Clarendon College's Athilia Pryce was next with 12.60m, followed by St Catherine High's Oshari Buchanan with 12.19m, Edwin Allen's Shamoye Morris with 11.90m and Excelsior's Altonique James with 11.64m rounding out the top six spots.
The finals will be held Wednesday afternoon.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy