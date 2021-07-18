Canaan Heights residents want the police to remain in Clarendon community

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Residents in Canaan Heights in Clarendon are asking the police to maintain a presence in the community even as the 48-hour curfew came to an end on Friday. They say they are tired of the bloodshed and are hoping that those causing problems for the rest of the community will desist from doing so.

“We would like the police stay inna di community cause a bay destruction dem a drop in yah. We want di crime and violence fi stop because di likkle boy dem weh a do di tings anno boys from Canaan Heights a dweet, a outer boy a come shot people in yah and mi want it stop,” said an elderly man who opted to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, Owen Brown, who is the Acting Operations Officer, said that while the curfew cannot continue forever, there will be 24-hour patrolling within the space until normality is restored.

“Since the curfew there has not been any serious or violent crimes in the area, we hope this will continue and the citizens will realise that the police is here for them and would have brought some reassurance to them and that the criminals will stay out of the area.

“We are also hoping the residents will give us the information on what is happening so we can reduce the crime in the community,” said Brown, noting that the residents are overwhelmed and continue to ask the police to stay.

On Friday, the police were assisted in the area by members from the Social Development Commission, Restorative Justice and the Child Care and Protection Agency in an effort to restore the area.

“Some citizens have expressed fear, nobody wants know that there's a possibility that they may be shot and killed but we have been able to reassure them and that we will be doing our best to ensure the shooting stops. We are also appealing to the citizens to tell us what they know so we can take the necessary action so the negative elements in the community can be dealt with,” Brown told OBSERVER ONLINE.

He said the agencies were able to pinpoint issues relating to their portfolios and will be addressing them accordingly.