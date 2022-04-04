Canada-Caricom Summit likely before year-end

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – A joint commission to serve as a permanent mechanism that will formally deepen the partnership between Canada and Caricom countries while advancing collaboration and cooperation, will be launched at the inaugural Canada-Caricom summit to be held later this year.

A communique issued following last weekend's meeting between Canada and Caricom foreign ministers did not say when the summit would be held, but noted it would take place “in the coming months”.

According to the communique, Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, and her Belizean counterpart Eamon Courtenay, co-chaired the meeting that was held virtually.

It said that the ministers reaffirmed the “enduring value of the deep and dynamic partnership between Canada and Caricom” and strengthened their commitment to sustainability, resilience, climate action, and shared values in advance of a leaders summit anticipated for later this year.

The ministers underscored the need for continued vigilance in mitigating the devastating impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and climate change, while pursuing concrete action to re-build resilient and sustainable economies, to cooperate on regional security and promote stability.

They also agreed to increase collaboration in multilateral fora, including defending the rules-based international order, promoting sustainable development, democracy and shared values.

“In so doing, Ministers agreed to engage collaboratively to lay the groundwork for a successful Summit of the Americas, and to reinforce their collective commitment to hemispheric cooperation in support of shared objectives.”

On the issue of regional security and stability, the foreign ministers elaborated on their shared security interests, and confirmed the importance of joint action to bolster bilateral and regional security, including through capacity building partnerships, information and intelligence sharing and close collaboration on maritime and cyber threats, and continued defence cooperation.

“Ministers were frank and forthright in their discussions about hemispheric challenges to democracy, and peace and security, agreeing to cooperate on supporting democratic values and systems in the hemisphere, citing the Organisation of American States (OAS) as one of the primary fora to advance shared priorities.

“Ministers reiterated their offer to support Haiti as it advances Haitian solutions to re-establish constitutional order through an inclusive political dialogue process. They confirmed their collective willingness to work alongside Haiti to strengthen the security and governance sectors (including electoral institutions) and support socio-economic development leading to sustainable and inclusive democratic order in Haiti,” the communique noted.

The ministers acknowledged that the pandemic, climate change, and the evolving geopolitical landscape have magnified socio-economic challenges in the Caribbean and around the globe and stressed the urgent need to re-build resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economies through increased commercial engagement and partnership.

“Ministers discussed increased trade and investment between Canada and Caricom to stimulate economic growth and development, with a focus on sustainability, including green infrastructure, agriculture, clean technology and energy, as reflected in the priority sectors of the upcoming Canada-Caricom Trade Mission.”

The communique noted that the foreign ministers reiterated that climate change remains the greatest threat facing humanity, and underscored the immediate need for adequate climate financing to meet the Caribbean region's requirements for climate resilience and adaptation.

“They agreed to deepen collaboration on climate change including by pursuing joint advocacy for enhancing access to climate finance for adaptation and mitigation, and in preparations for COP27.

“Recognising the vulnerability of Caricom members, Canada agreed to continue advocating through the International Financial Institutions for access to concessional financing, appropriate debt relief, Special Drawing Rights, including joint Caribbean Development Bank engagement in key sectors, and international assistance.”

Caricom and Canada also agreed to partner in addressing food security and strengthening agri-food systems within the Community. The Ministers committed to a continued comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including equitable vaccine distribution, access to new COVID-19 specific treatments, and future pandemic preparedness and disease prevention, the communique noted.

It said on global issues and multilateral cooperation, the foreign ministers agreed to join their voices in advocating for the needs of Caribbean Small Islands Developing States (SIDS) in multilateral fora, including at the United Nations, the Commonwealth and the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie.

“They also agreed to jointly address development challenges, strengthen democracy and promote shared values, including gender equality. Within the context of the G7 and G20, where the Indonesian Presidency has invited Caricom to participate as a guest regional organisation, and at the United Nations, Canada and the Caribbean will lead global efforts on Financing for Development and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.”

In Ukraine, where Ukrainians are fighting off an invasion of their country by Russian military forces, the foreign ministers noted recent resolutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, reaffirmed support for the Charter of the United Nations, called for respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty and expressed concern over civilian casualties and humanitarian conditions.