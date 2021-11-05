Canada donates 370,000 more COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica

Canada donates 370,000 more COVID-19 vaccines to JamaicaFriday, November 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Government of Canada has donated an additional 370,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the Government of Jamaica. The donation was made possible through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) and brings Canada's total vaccine donations to Jamaica, to just over 670,000 doses.
The most recent vaccines arrived in the country on November 1.
“I'm thrilled that Canada, in partnership with COVAX, could make this additional contribution of Astra Zeneca. I urge all Jamaicans to take advantage of these vaccines and get vaccinated,” said Emina Tudakovic, High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica. Tudakovic will participate in a symbolic handover to the Jamaican Government at the National Arena on Saturday.
According to a release, the Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton and Kamina Johnson-Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade are expected to be present at the handover. The high commissioner will also be taken on a brief tour of the vaccination site at that time.
The vaccine donation represents a continuation of Canada's support to the COVID-19 response in Jamaica. It adds to Canada's earlier donations in the Caribbean to acquire essential personal protection equipment, laboratory and medical equipment and supplies for health care workers and hospitals in Jamaica and other Caribbean countries.
Canada has also contributed to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to help strengthen communication efforts around public health risks, continued promotion of protective measures and community engagement.
Since the start of this crisis, the Government of Canada has committed more than $2.5 billion to support the global response to COVID-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy