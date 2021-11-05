Canada donates 370,000 more COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Government of Canada has donated an additional 370,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the Government of Jamaica. The donation was made possible through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) and brings Canada's total vaccine donations to Jamaica, to just over 670,000 doses.

The most recent vaccines arrived in the country on November 1.

“I'm thrilled that Canada, in partnership with COVAX, could make this additional contribution of Astra Zeneca. I urge all Jamaicans to take advantage of these vaccines and get vaccinated,” said Emina Tudakovic, High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica. Tudakovic will participate in a symbolic handover to the Jamaican Government at the National Arena on Saturday.

According to a release, the Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton and Kamina Johnson-Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade are expected to be present at the handover. The high commissioner will also be taken on a brief tour of the vaccination site at that time.

The vaccine donation represents a continuation of Canada's support to the COVID-19 response in Jamaica. It adds to Canada's earlier donations in the Caribbean to acquire essential personal protection equipment, laboratory and medical equipment and supplies for health care workers and hospitals in Jamaica and other Caribbean countries.

Canada has also contributed to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to help strengthen communication efforts around public health risks, continued promotion of protective measures and community engagement.

Since the start of this crisis, the Government of Canada has committed more than $2.5 billion to support the global response to COVID-19.