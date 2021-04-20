Canada donates J$11m to Jamaica's COVID-19 response

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government of Canada, through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, today donated $11.3 million (C$100,000) to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in support of the Government's COVID-19 response.

According to a statement from the ministry, Canada's contribution will support the expansion of the COVID-19 wards by enabling the procurement of some 48 hospital beds.

High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Emina Tudakovic, said that this donation responds to an urgent priority.

“Canada stands with its international partners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The support to these hospital wards is an extension of Canada's global response and international assistance to developing countries to prevent further spread of the coronavirus and strengthen governments' capacity to fight the pandemic. Canada remains committed to the efforts of the Government of Jamaica in this fight,” she said.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton expressed gratitude for the continued cooperation between Canada and Jamaica; and offered his appreciation for Canada's generous support of the island's COVID-19 response efforts.

“Success in the fight against this global pandemic requires collaboration and cooperation. The Government and people of Jamaica are grateful to the Government and people of Canada for this donation, which will help to boost our local response actions,” Tufton said.

The ministry said the provision of additional beds will help to enhance the capacity and resilience of the health system to provide effective medical care of persons with COVID-19 in Jamaica. The ministry noted that the procurement of the beds is expected to be completed by April 30.