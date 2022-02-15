Canada scraps PCR test requirement for travellers entering country

Canada scraps PCR test requirement for travellers entering countryTuesday, February 15, 2022
|
Canadian officials announced Tuesday an easing of COVID-19 checks and rules for travellers arriving at its borders, including no longer requiring PCR tests.
"Today I'm announcing that we are easing our border measures," Health Minister Jean Yves Duclos told a news conference.
"These changes are possible not only because we have past the peak of Omicron, but because Canadians across the country are listening to the science and experts, following public health measures and taking steps to protect themselves, their families and their communities."
Travellers can instead opt for a cheaper and easier to access rapid test, managed by a laboratory, healthcare or telehealth provider, it was announced.
It is the latest easing of Canada's COVID-19 border measures.
The premier of Ontario announced Monday that he will lift vaccine passport requirements in the Canadian province. The country's most populous province had earlier announced the lifting of a number of other health measures.
The easing of Ontario health measures is to start February 17, with the removal of "all capacity limits except for sporting events concert venues and theatres, which will be capped at 50 percent, some higher risks settings will also be capped at 25 percent," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.
The vaccine passport itself will be removed by March 1.
-AFP
