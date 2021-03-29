Canada to help Jamaica, 5 other C'bean countries fight COVID-19

WASHINGTON, United States — The Government of Canada today announced that it would contribute CAN$1.2 million (US$950,000) to support the efforts of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in its fights against COVID-19 in Jamaica and five other Caribbean countries.

According to PAHO, the donation will be used to acquire essential personal protection equipment, laboratory and medical equipment, as well as supplies to be used by health care workers and hospitals.

The other Caribbean countries to benefit are The Bahamas, Belize, Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

PAHO said the donation will also help strengthen communication efforts around public health risks, continued promotion of protective measures and community engagement.

“The pandemic is putting health care workers and systems of the countries in the Caribbean under great strain, which is why we are grateful to the Government of Canada for supporting COVID-19 treatment for countries in the Caribbean that are struggling due to the pandemic. Their contribution will help save lives and shows how we can all join forces in solidarity to defeat this virus,” said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne.

Several countries in the Caribbean are reporting a rise in COVID-related deaths, including a doubling of COVID-19 deaths in some islands.

The PAHO said the contribution is part of a five-year subregional program between PAHO and Canada, which aims to reduce the heath consequence of emergencies and disasters in the Caribbean, through better preparedness and a more resilient health sector.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Canada has donated over US$8 million to support PAHO's technical cooperation to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the Americas.

Canada's Acting Senior Director for the Caribbean Regional Development Program, Jennifer Heys said, “Even one year later, COVID-19 continues to challenge health systems across the Caribbean, and we continue to see the stark health and socioeconomic impacts this crisis is having on the Caribbean people. Canada is proud to partner with PAHO once again to provide additional much-needed medical equipment, supplies, and training to support the Caribbean countries that are facing the greatest health sector crisis from COVID-19.”