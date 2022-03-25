Canadian caught with cocaine worth US$75,000 at airport

Canadian caught with cocaine worth US$75,000 at airportFriday, March 25, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Canadian was arrested and 1.5 kilograms of cocaine seized at the Norman Manley International Airport on Wednesday, March 23.
Charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, and conspiracy is 26-year-old Nika Salazar-Johnson, a supermarket clerk of Hamilton, Ontario in Canada.
Reports are that Salazar-Johnson arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport about 10:00 am and attempted to board a departing flight to Toronto.
She was interviewed by narcotics officers and during a subsequent search, the cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately US$75,000 was found concealed on her person.
Salazar-Johnson was subsequently charged with the mentioned breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act and is scheduled to appear before the Corporate Area Parish Court on March 31.
