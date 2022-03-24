Canadian gov't donates medical equipment for COVID-19 recovery

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government of Canada, in partnership with the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), has donated a range of medical equipment and supplies to support COVID-19 recovery in Jamaica.

The donation was made through the Caribbean Disaster Risk Management Programme —Health Sector Project — a joint project funded by Canada to provide support to six Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, with an additional $148 million for the provision of technical assistance, training, essential medical and health supplies, and equipment for infection prevention and control.

The equipment donated is valued at $20 million and includes critical care beds, ECG machines, blood pressure machines, video laryngoscopes, laptops and privacy screens.

During the official handover held earlier today at the PAHO offices, High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Emina Tudakovic, said "We recognise that needs are great and that cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, is important in our collective fight against COVID-19. Canada stands in solidarity with Jamaica as we continue together to face the challenges of COVID-19."

State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, received the donation on behalf of the Government of Jamaica.

Speaking at the handover, she said partnerships to improve the country's capacity to deliver healthcare at the standards required to maintain high levels of public health will always be welcomed.

“Today, we are receiving another JMD$20 million dollars in medical supplies and equipment, this time in thanks to the Canada Caribbean Disaster Risk Management Programme by way of PAHO/WHO. This will no doubt further bolster our health sector and strengthen our bilateral partnership built over the years,” Cuthbert-Flynn said.

This programme aims to reduce the medical impact that natural disasters and other emergencies can inflict on the people of the region. The project is managed by PAHO and supports Ministries of Health and other health and disaster risk mitigation partners in the Caribbean.

“PAHO has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Canada in disaster preparedness, mitigation and response across Latin America and the Caribbean. The equipment and supplies that are being handed over to the Ministry of Health and Wellness illustrate the stage we find ourselves in the COVID-19 pandemic response.

“Critical care beds, nebulisers and video laryngoscopes will provide the care needed to acute COVID-19 patients. Vital sign monitors will reinforce the ongoing needs in the observation/treatment of hospitalised care, and several forms of testing equipment will support action if a new variant emerges or spikes happen among those who remain vulnerable,” PAHO/WHO Representative in Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Ian Stein, added.