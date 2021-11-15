Canadian leads JGA Open

Canadian leads JGA OpenMonday, November 15, 2021
|
HANOVER, Jamaica— Canadian Dustin Risdon is the leader after the first round of the 54th Jamaica Golf Association Open presented by Aqua Bay after he shot a four under par 68 at the Tryall Club, in Hanover today.
Risdon who is no stranger to Jamaica, playing in various international events including the BMW Latino America tour stops, has a one stroke lead over four other players -- American Stephen Grant, Trinidadian Benjamin Martin, and Americans Landon Michelson and Carter Morgan who are on three under 69 scores.
Jamaican amateur, William Knibbs, was well set at three under par but had a double bogey on the 17th hole before a slight recovery with a birdie on the final hole for a two under 70.
Knibbs, who won the amateur section last year, shot a three under par 34 on the front nine and looked steady to at least share the overall lead before scoring a six two over on the par four 17th hole.
Risdon had two birdies each on the front and back nines, getting birdies at 7th and 8th holes and two more on the 11th and 16th holes.
The second round will start at 8:00am tomorrow.
Paul Reid
