Canadian man wanted for human trafficking offences extradited from Jamaica

MISSISSAUGA, Canada – A Canadian man wanted in connection with several criminal offences in his homeland, including human trafficking, was extradited from Jamaica last week.

Damian Campbell, 43, of Mississauga, Canada, appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton a day after he returned to the North American country from Jamaica on Saturday, November 13.

Campbell is facing a total of 23 criminal charges. Among them, according to Canada's Toronto Star Newspaper, are "three counts of assault, chokes, suffocates or strangles; utter threat to cause death or bodily harm; two counts of exercise control; and several other firearm and human trafficking-related offences."

According to the report, police authorities in Canada launched a probe into reports of adults who were "exploited" in a sex trade over a three-year period.

A month after the probe commenced, Campbell was arrested in December 2019.

However, he fled to Jamaica before being booked to appear in court to answer several charges.

Further reports are that the Peel Regional Police's vice unit tracked down Campbell in Jamaica in March this year.

With the assistance of the Jamaican police, Campbell was apprehended and subsequently arrested on several outstanding warrants in September.