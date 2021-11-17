Canadian man wanted for manslaughter believed to have fled to Jamaica

BRAMPTON, Canada — Police investigators in Canada have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who they believe fled that country to Jamaica after his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting.

Berris Ford Livingston, 42, from Brampton, Canada is the man named on the warrant, according to a statement issued by the Peel Regional Police, a copy of which was obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE.

Livingston is wanted for manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Dwayne Watson, also of a Brampton address.

According to the Peel Regional Police, at about 6:30 am on Sunday, April 18, Watson was at "a residence in the area of Goreway Drive and Morningstar Drive in the City of Mississauga when he was fatally shot".

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

After a five-month probe, "a Canada-wide warrant has been issued" for Livingston.

"It is believed that Berris Livingston has fled to Jamaica," the release advised.

Anyone with information relative to the incident is being asked to contact investigators from the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.