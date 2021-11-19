Candidate with J'can roots running for lieutenant governor in Wisconson

WASHINGTON, United States — Son of Jamaican immigrants, Democratic Representative David Bowen, who was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2014, on Monday entered the race for lieutenant governor.

According to Urban Milwaukee, Representative Bowen previously spent two years as a member of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

He also ran unsuccessfully in 2019 to serve as chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

For lieutenant governor, Bowen will run against his fellow Democratic Senator Lena Taylor and Republicans Senator Patrick Testin, Ben Voelkel, a former aide to US Senator Ron Johnson, and David Varnam, mayor of the city of Lancaster.

A primary will be held on August 9, 2022, with the general election on November 8.