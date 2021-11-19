Candidate with J'can roots running for lieutenant governor in Wisconson

Candidate with J'can roots running for lieutenant governor in WisconsonFriday, November 19, 2021
|
WASHINGTON, United States — Son of Jamaican immigrants, Democratic Representative David Bowen, who was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2014, on Monday entered the race for lieutenant governor.
According to Urban Milwaukee, Representative Bowen previously spent two years as a member of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.
He also ran unsuccessfully in 2019 to serve as chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
For lieutenant governor, Bowen will run against his fellow Democratic Senator Lena Taylor and Republicans Senator Patrick Testin, Ben Voelkel, a former aide to US Senator Ron Johnson, and David Varnam, mayor of the city of Lancaster.
A primary will be held on August 9, 2022, with the general election on November 8.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy