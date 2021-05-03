Captain of party boat could be cited for breaches – cops

Captain of party boat could be cited for breaches – copsMonday, May 03, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – The Westmoreland Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the capsizing of a party boat in Negril on Saturday.
The exact time that the incident occurred is not yet clear, as the police were made aware through a video circulating on social media, and are yet to receive a formal report.
However, it is believed that the incident may have taken place sometime in the afternoon.
It is also not clear if overcrowding and boat-hopping contributed to the mishap, and whether the incident took place during the Saturday curfew hours, which started at 4:00 pm. The occupants were reportedly rescued by other boats in the area. It is not clear if there were any injuries.
Efforts are currently being made to identify the operators of the boat, 'Fantasy Island'.
Superintendent of police in charge of Westmoreland, Robert Gordon, said if investigations take the police in a certain direction, there could be three or more possible breaches.
Among the possible breaches are the breaking of curfew hours, the breaching of the Noise Abatement Act, and overcrowding.
Superintendent Gordon said the Marine Police will determine whether the boat is licensed, to whom, and the operator at the time of the incident.
Anthony Lewis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy