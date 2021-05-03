Captain of party boat could be cited for breaches – cops

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – The Westmoreland Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the capsizing of a party boat in Negril on Saturday.

The exact time that the incident occurred is not yet clear, as the police were made aware through a video circulating on social media, and are yet to receive a formal report.

However, it is believed that the incident may have taken place sometime in the afternoon.

It is also not clear if overcrowding and boat-hopping contributed to the mishap, and whether the incident took place during the Saturday curfew hours, which started at 4:00 pm. The occupants were reportedly rescued by other boats in the area. It is not clear if there were any injuries.

Efforts are currently being made to identify the operators of the boat, 'Fantasy Island'.

Superintendent of police in charge of Westmoreland, Robert Gordon, said if investigations take the police in a certain direction, there could be three or more possible breaches.

Among the possible breaches are the breaking of curfew hours, the breaching of the Noise Abatement Act, and overcrowding.

Superintendent Gordon said the Marine Police will determine whether the boat is licensed, to whom, and the operator at the time of the incident.

Anthony Lewis