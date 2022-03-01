Captured St Mary wanted man charged with murder

ST MARY, Jamaica — After months on the run, 28-year-old Chinloy Spencer, who was featured in the force's wanted Wednesdays campaign, has been charged with the May 2021 murder of Tavan Davis, otherwise called 'Avatar'.

Spencer was captured in Claremont, St Ann during a joint operation by the members of the St Ann and St Mary divisions on Sunday, February 27.

Spencer had been on the run since May 31, 2021.

Reports are that about 7:00 am, Spencer and Davis argued about money. Both men reportedly got into a fight and wounded each other. The now-deceased collapsed and was taken to hospital, where he died.

Spencer then fled the community.