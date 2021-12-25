Car hits 3 from bike, one dead

Car hits 3 from bike, one deadSaturday, December 25, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — One of three people who were travelling on a motorcycle was killed during an accident on the Ewarton main road in St Catherine on Saturday.
The dead man has been identified as 31-year-old Mickel Martin, a resident of Linstead in the parish.
The two other individuals on the bike, including a woman who was unconscious after the accident, were taken to hospital. Their conditions could not be ascertained up to press time.
Police said about 3:00 am, Martin and the other two were travelling on a bike heading towards Linstead when it collided with a grey Subaru Impreza motorcar.
The injured individuals were taken to hospital where Martin was pronounced dead. The St Catherine North traffic department is probing the incident.
