Car hits 3 from bike, one dead

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — One of three people who were travelling on a motorcycle was killed during an accident on the Ewarton main road in St Catherine on Saturday.

The dead man has been identified as 31-year-old Mickel Martin, a resident of Linstead in the parish.

The two other individuals on the bike, including a woman who was unconscious after the accident, were taken to hospital. Their conditions could not be ascertained up to press time.

Police said about 3:00 am, Martin and the other two were travelling on a bike heading towards Linstead when it collided with a grey Subaru Impreza motorcar.

The injured individuals were taken to hospital where Martin was pronounced dead. The St Catherine North traffic department is probing the incident.