WATCH: Car overturns in sea near Manley Meadows

KINGSTON, Jamaica — At approximately 2:25 pm this afternoon, a car travelling along the Michael Manley Boulevard in the direction of downtown Kingston overturned into the sea.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Manley Meadows housing scheme. OBSERVER ONLINE understands that four people, including two children, were in the ill-fated vehicle at the time of the accident.

They were rushed to hospital.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

More details later.