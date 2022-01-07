Car recovered after armed robbery and abduction in Manchester

Car recovered after armed robbery and abduction in ManchesterFriday, January 07, 2022
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police are probing an armed robbery and abduction in the community of New Forest in southern Manchester on Thursday night which subsequently led to a stolen car being recovered in Nain, St Elizabeth.
The owner of the vehicle who asked not to be named told OBSERVER ONLINE on Friday that he was visiting his 80 odd year-old grandmother about 9:45 pm when a gunman pounced and held him and his relatives at gunpoint on their veranda.
“Mi just hear a click and the [gunman] seh 'don't move!'. Then him tell mi fi guh inside the house,” he explained.
He said the gunman demanded the keys to his Honda Fit motorcar and abducted his grandmother's helper at gunpoint.
The helper was reportedly forced into the stolen car before being later freed near the Mountpelier housing scheme, four miles north of New Forest.
The distraught man quickly alerted his friends and colleagues through social media that his car had been stolen.
He said he received information on Friday morning that his car was spotted in Nain in the neighbouring parish of St Elizabeth.
He believes there was an attempt to remove the stereo system in his car and said the vehicle has minor damages to the bumper lip.
He criticised the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) for what he described as unnecessary bureaucracy in applying for a firearm.
“They have Jamaican citizens a run up and down like a rabbit, because FLA feel to seh we want gun fi guh kill baby mother and wife… Give we a chance fi protect we self. Police can't be everywhere,” he said.
Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy