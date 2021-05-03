Car repair shop owner charged over stolen vehicle

Car repair shop owner charged over stolen vehicleMonday, May 03, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – The St Catherine North Police arrested and charged 53-year-old Delroy Duncan, an auto body repairman of Kellits district in Clarendon, following a car theft that happened along Burke Road, Spanish Town on April 6.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 10:45 am, a man reported that he locked up his motor vehicle and upon his return, he discovered that the vehicle was missing. On April 27, the police recovered the complainant's car at an auto body repair shop owned and operated by Duncan.
Duncan was subsequently charged for larceny of motor vehicle and receiving stolen property after a question and answer interview.
His court date is being finalised.
