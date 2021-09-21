Cari-Med mandates employees be vaccinated or present 2-week negative COVID tests

Cari-Med mandates employees be vaccinated or present 2-week negative COVID testsTuesday, September 21, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Employees at pharmaceutical company, Cari-Med Group, will soon be required to present proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or produce a negative PCR test, to be paid for out-of-pocket every two weeks, to maintain their status in the organization.
In a release obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE today, the company said the decision was made in light of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases across the island.
''I am writing to you (employees) out of an abundance of concern for your health and well-being and by extension, the continued viability of our organisation,'' Cari-Med Chairman, Glen Christian, said in the statement.
''When individuals are affected by the virus it has an adverse impact on the company's productivity. A decline in productivity will no doubt lead to a salary freeze and a reduction in head count,'' he added.
Noting that the choice to get vaccinated is a personal one, Christian said that employees, who could not produce evidence of their either partial or full vaccination, would be required to produce a negative PCR COVID-19 test every two weeks, effective October 4.
''Any employee who is unable to produce a current PCR test result and who cannot attend work for this reason, will be required to take the days which they are absent as vacation,'' the statement said.
''If the employee has used up all their vacation days, the absent days will be taken as unpaid leave. Persons will not be allowed to work remotely as a means of avoiding taking the vaccine,'' it added.
The company noted that exemptions will be made only for medical reasons.
It added that a second vaccination blitz will be planned by the company to facilitate employees receiving their second doses.
