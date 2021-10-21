Carib Cement donates $1.5 million, cement to support COVID relief efforts

KINGSTON, Jamaica -Caribbean Cement Company Limited has donated $1.5million and 600 bags of cement to assist the University Hospital of the West Indies in the construction of a 40-bed field hospital to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

The company stated in a release that the donation is in support of the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative and is a part of the cement company's new set of COVID-19 relief packages for this year.

The air-conditioned facility, equipped with video surveillance for remote monitoring of patience and a nurses' station, among other amenities, was handed over on September 30.

Managing Director of the Rockfort-based entity, Yago Castro, explained that health and safety represent an important pillar in the operations of Carib Cement and its parent company CEMEX, which prompted the handover of the funds and the cement.

It is also aligned to the cement company's social impact initiative and will assist with the national efforts to achieve herd immunity of the population.

“Health and safety continue to be our top priority. It is our moral duty to take care of ourselves, our families, and our communities. The good news is vaccines exit. They represent a good defence against the COVID-19 virus and its variants,” Castro said.

The donation of the funds and cement represent the proactive steps taken by Carib Cement since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, which has to date expended over $11million in widespread support to stakeholders in these unprecedented times.