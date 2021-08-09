Carib Cement to spend $4.6 b to increase cement production in 2022

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Caribbean Cement Company Limited (CCCL) has announced plans to upgrade and increase the capacity of its cement production plant in Rockfort, Kingston, by 30 per cent.

In a statement today, CCCL said through its parent company CEMEX, it will spend $4.6 billion (US$30 million) to upgrade the plant.

''This planned increase will strengthen the self-sufficiency of the national cement industry, reduce dependency on cement imports, and reinforce CCCL's ability to serve the growth of the construction sector in Jamaica and the Caribbean,'' the statement said.

The company also noted that the upgrade will be designed to be accretive and aligned to its climate action goals through the production of low-carbon products.

The company said that once the expansion is completed, it will increase its existing cement production capacity by approximately 300,000 metric tonnes, through the implementation of state-of-the-art technologies.

''The expansion will introduce novel grinding additives to the manufacturing process and further enhance the production of low clinker products in the region,'' the company said.

This planned major upgrade is scheduled for the second half of 2022. CCCL said the investment is consistent with CEMEX's growth plan in Jamaica and seeks to strengthen its capacity to respond adequately to local market's demand as well as export needs over the medium term.

The project would also allow CEMEX to reach its ambitious sustainability consolidated targets of reducing CO2 emissions, optimizing the heat consumption in the cement production process, and minimizing the carbon footprint of its activity in Jamaica.

“At CCCL, we reiterate our commitment to the sustainable development of Jamaica's economy. With this investment, we will create jobs and promote the local industry in the country while minimizing our carbon footprint,” said Jesus Gonzalez, President of CEMEX South Central America and the Caribbean.

“These are the actions by which CEMEX builds a better future,” he continued.

Currently, CCCL supplies more than one million metric tonnes of cement to Jamaica and is expected to increase with this planned project.