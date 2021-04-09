Caribbean Airlines cancels flights to St Vincent following La Soufriere eruptions

Caribbean Airlines cancels flights to St Vincent following La Soufriere eruptionsFriday, April 09, 2021
|
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — Caribbean Airlines cancelled its Friday flights between Guyana and Barbados as well as Saturday flights to and from St Vincent, following explosive eruptions at La Soufriere volcano here on Friday.
The Trinidad-based airline said that due to the volcanic activity, it would not be operating flight BW 200 scheduled for Barbados-St Vincent-Grenada and flight BW 201 from Grenada to Barbados on Saturday.
That statement was issued after the first volcanic eruption at 8:41 am, sending up ash plumes as high as 29,000 feet.
Caribbean Airlines issued a release later in the evening, after the second eruption which occurred around 2:45 pm, informing that flights BW 215 and 217 from Ogle, Guyana to Barbados, which were scheduled to operate on Friday, had also been called off.
“All passengers have been contacted and will be accommodated on next available services,” it said in both statements.
Since then, the team from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC), which is monitoring the volcano, said a third explosive eruption occurred around 6:35 pm.
“The scientific team has cautioned that neighbouring islands and regional aviation interests can also expect to be impacted by volcanic ash. The volcanic ash poses a significant threat to flight safety,” it said in a press release.
It is estimated that phases of explosive eruption are likely to continue for days and possibly weeks.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy