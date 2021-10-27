Caribbean Airlines to resume direct flights to Jamaica

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – The Trinidad-based Caribbean Airlines (CAL) Wednesday said it will resume direct flights to Jamaica following the lifting of the travel restrictions that had been imposed between the two countries as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

CAL said that the service would resume from December 1 and that the flights are timed to facilitate same-day onward connections to Nassau, Bahamas and other destinations.

According to CAL, the flights BW414 will operate on Wednesday and Friday mornings, with BW415 taking place in the evening on a Wednesday. The airline said flight BW417, will leave Kingston for Port of Spain on a Friday evening.

The airline also announced that BW414 will depart from Kingston to Nassau on a Wednesday, with the Nassau to Kingston, BW415 will take place on Wednesday afternoons.

CAL also announced that its services between Port of Spain and Jamaica to Sint Maarten will resume on December 11, 2021.

The airline urged passengers to use its website to verify entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination, as well as make appointments for COVID-19 tests.

“Customers are asked to kindly note that travel safety protocols are in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight,” CAL added.