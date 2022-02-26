Caribbean American legislators welcome nomination of first Black woman to US Supreme Court

NEW YORK, United States (CMC) – Caribbean American Democratic legislators in New York on Friday welcomed United States President Joe Biden's nomination of the first Black woman to the US Supreme Court.

In honouring a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the highest court in America, Biden on Friday nominated DC Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as the next Justice on the Supreme Court.

“These are the moments that make history. President Biden's nomination of DC Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court is not just timely and necessary, it is crucial to a healthy democracy,” Congresswoman Yvette D Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC).

“This historic nomination is a renewed promise of America in pursuit of a more just society, and I am deeply grateful to be a witness to this change in the winds toward a more equitable future society.

“Judge Jackson is a shining example of what this nation can be when we come together, in spite of our differences, to create a country for the good and understanding of all its people,” added Clarke, who represents the predominantly Caribbean 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn. “Judge Jackson is the 'I Rise' and the 'I am' unfolding on the world stage. What a time to be alive.”

She said Biden's decision represents “the culmination of centuries of struggles and perseverance, and it is not lost on me that we are all truly blessed to bear witness to this moment in our American history.

“This momentous occasion also highlights Judge Jackson's pedigree of legal excellence, her dedication, hard work, commitment and decades of outstanding service on behalf of the American people,” the congresswoman said.

“Judge Jackson brings along a wealth of cultural human experiences that will fundamentally better the Supreme Court's ability to fulfil its purpose: to uphold equal justice for all Americans, regardless of their race, sex, or background,” Clarke continued. “Today, millions of young Black women and girls possess a new understanding of what is possible in this nation.”

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, noted that 125 years after America's highest court upheld segregation, the first Black woman has been nominated to the Supreme Court.

“I congratulate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic nomination, one which I hope will send a powerful message to young Black women across the nation, like my daughters, about what they can do, and what still has to be done,” he said. “I also hope that, as we continue to progress, we can go from groundbreaking 'firsts' to seconds, thirds, and new paradigms.

“In addition to the historic nature of her nomination, Judge Jackson is ideally suited for this moment and for the challenges facing our country and the court,” Williams added.

The White House, in a statement on Friday, said that since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement, President Biden has conducted a “rigorous process” to identify his replacement.

It said Biden sought a candidate with “exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character and unwavering dedication to the rule of law.

For her part, Brown Jackson said she was “truly humbled by the extraordinary honour of this nomination.

“And I am especially grateful for the care that you have taken in discharging your constitutional duty in service of our democracy with all that is going on in the world today,” she told Biden, offering her “sincerest thanks” as well to Vice President Kamala Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother, for her “invaluable role in this nomination process.”