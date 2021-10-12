Caribbean countries continue to record deaths from COVID

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC)— Bermuda has recorded three more deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) to take the island's toll from the virus to 92, but active cases continue to fall, health officials said.

Health Minister Kim Wilson said there had been 35 new confirmed cases among the latest batch of 5,141 test results that came back to health officials since the last update on Friday — giving a test positivity rate of 0.7 per cent.

The number of active infections has dropped sharply by 154 to 658 from the 812 reported last Friday, down from a September high of 1,612. There are 37 people in hospital with the virus, nine of them in intensive care.

Seven of the new cases came in from overseas and the other 28 were classed as on-island transmissions or as under investigation. There have been 186 recoveries from the coronavirus since last Friday, officials added.

In all, Bermuda has recorded a total of 5,536 cases of the virus since March of last year.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, Suriname reported 567 new cases of the virus from 1,267 tests. The authorities said the death toll increased by six to 90 so far this month and 974 since March last year.

There are now 81 people hospitalized, 18 of whom are in the ICU. The authorities said 10 people have been declared cured.

Since March last year, 44,873 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, of whom 26,952 were declared cured. Currently, 45 people who have tested positive are in isolation.

Barbados has now recorded 101 deaths from COVID-19, after three people died from the virus on Monday, October 11.

A 59-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man died in the Accident & Emergency Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. They were unvaccinated.

Additionally, a 76-year-old man succumbed to the virus at Harrison's Point Isolation Facility. He was unvaccinated.

In Guyana, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 848.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions.

Guyana also recorded 75 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 33,823.

There are 33 people in the ICU, 139 in institutional isolation, 3,480 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine. The recoveries stand at 29,323.

Trinidad and Tobago reported 11 deaths and 152 new positive cases, bringing the respective totals to 1,566 deaths and 52,999 positive cases. The new fatalities included seven men.

The Ministry of Health said there were 4,230 active cases and 47,203 recovered patients.

It said that there are 261 patients in hospitals, 61 in state sanctioned facilities and 3,770 in home isolation.