Caribbean countries register deaths from COVID

Caribbean countries register deaths from COVIDMonday, May 24, 2021
PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — Three Caricom countries registered deaths from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours as regional countries continue to urge citizens to follow the health protocols and guidelines in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
Suriname reported four deaths over the weekend, pushing the death toll in the Dutch-speaking Caricom country to 249 since the first case was registered in March last year. So far this month, the virus has been blamed for 45 deaths.
The authorities said that of 420 people who were tested, 183 were positive, pushing the total number of positives for Suriname to 13,111. So far, 10,785 people have recovered from the virus.
Guyana health authorities also reported four deaths on Sunday, pushing the country’s death toll to 359.
The health ministry said three females were among those who succumbed to the pandemic and that 116 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, putting the total at 16,130.
In Trinidad and Tobago, 573 news cases and 10 deaths were reported on Sunday, putting the total to 20,017 positive cases and 375 deaths. There are 8,162 active cases.
Barbados recorded four new positive cases of COVID-19 — all males — from the 506 tests conducted.
The authorities said confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded from March 2020 have moved to 3,995 (1,931 females and 2,064 males). Forty-seven people have succumbed to the virus.
