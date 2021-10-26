Caribbean countries working 'tirelessly' to recover from the impact of COVID

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The Barbados-based Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) says member countries have worked “tirelessly” over the past 19 months to adapt to the ever-evolving environment thrust upon the region by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a message to mark November as Caribbean Tourism Month, the CTO said that it will be observed under the theme “Caribbean Comeback”.

“It's a theme that illustrates that as a region, we are on our way back from the devastating impact of the pandemic,” the CTO said, adding that Caribbean countries have implemented a range of initiatives and stringent protocols to ensure post-COVID competitiveness and to rebuild confidence in the sector.

“One of the very positive signs of recovery is that as the markets reopen the region is welcoming an increasing number of flights, including direct service to destinations that either never had such service before, or have not had direct service for several years.”

The CTO said that in the third quarter “some of our member destinations recorded arrival numbers that rivalled, and in some instances, surpassed the corresponding months in 2019”.

“This by no means suggests that we are back to the pre-pandemic record numbers, and we remain fully aware of how quickly things can change with this virus. But it's an encouraging sign that the Caribbean comeback is on.”

The CTO said that the theme is also an invitation to visitors to come back to the Caribbean.

“Come back to the Caribbean that you love and are familiar with, to enjoy again everything that first attracted you to our region. Come back for the warm weather, the cuisine, the outdoors, the culture, the sunsets, the adventure. Come back for weddings and honeymoons, for hiking, the beach, the lakes and waterfalls, the flora and fauna and the friendly and welcoming people.”

The CTO said in conjunction with members, it has planned several social media activities in observance of Caribbean Tourism Month, including a #CaribbeanComeback campaign.

“We encourage all of you to participate and to share the hashtag as widely as possible. In addition to all of these enticing attributes which we invite you to come back to enjoy, we also wish to emphasise the Caribbean's appeal as a region for wellness, healing and rejuvenation. In this regard, we wish to announce that 2022 will be the year of wellness in the Caribbean.

It continued: “As we grapple with the mental and physical toll that COVID-19 has had on us and its effect on our well-being, we offer the Caribbean as the place to come back to for wellness,” the CTO said, “reaffirming our purpose of Leading Sustainable Tourism — One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean”.