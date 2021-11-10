Caribbean nationals receive scholarship

MIAMI, Florida (CMC) — The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF) says it has awarded scholarships to 24 Caribbean nationals as part of its efforts to accelerate their hospitality careers.

The CHTAEF said together with Les Roches, the hospitality management institution, the scholarships were awarded to 24 people from more than 150 applicants.

“We need to make serious investments in the future leaders of our region while ensuring that the Caribbean is known as a centre of excellence in one of the largest industries in the world. And we are off to a great start with Les Roches and our region’s finest hotels and resorts,” said Karolin Troubetzkoy, the CHTAEF chair.

CHTAEF said 11 persons received a joint scholarship, which covers more than 75 per cent of the programme cost, and Les Roches offered a 50 per cent bursary to an additional 13 candidates whose qualifications and potential could not be overlooked by the evaluation committee.

Candidates were selected from across the Caribbean and included hospitality professionals from both independent hotels and globally recognised branded hotels.

The scholarship recipients come from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Guyana, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St Kitts-Nevis, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Turks & Caicos.

“The support of CHTA member hoteliers, who have encouraged their staff to apply to this executive postgraduate online program, demonstrates a strong commitment to quality tourism and excellence in the region,” said Carlos Diez de la Lastra Buigues, the managing director of Les Roches Marbella.

Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas and St Lucia’s Ladera Resort and Bay Gardens Resorts will add to the roster of scholars by supporting additional candidates for the programme in the future, while Sandals Foundation has committed a US$10,000 donation towards the overall sustainability of the programme, supporting some of the most deserving candidates across the region’s hospitality sector, the CHTAEF said.