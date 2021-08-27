Caribbean plant health directors forum gets underway Monday

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — A two-day meeting focusing on recent developments and emerging issues of plant health, the challenges and the multidisciplinary approach to be adopted by the Caribbean Community in managing pests and invasive species of importance to the region's agriculture health and food safety gets underway on Monday next week.

The annual Caribbean Plant Health Directors Forum will be held virtually for the second consecutive year as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The meeting is expected to be attended by representatives from its 32 member states and territories along with partner organisations and universities and was preceded by several other events including the Caribbean Pest Diagnostics Network (CPDN) training workshop held in December last year and the regional International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) that was held earlier this week.

The IPPC meeting discussed a number of issues relating to the revision and adjustment of a number of International Standards for Phytosanitary Measures (ISPMs), Tropical Race 4 (TR4) and regional phytosanitary capacity development activities all of which will be further elaborated at the CPHD meeting.

“The forum will provide relevant and timely updates on plant health matters and initiatives being undertaken in the Caribbean region that will impact/or require the CPHD's membership support and involvement,” according to a statement issued by the organisers.

They said during the meeting, the plant health officials will have intense discussions aimed at bolstering the ability of member countries to identify, exclude, and respond to pests and diseases that threaten regional agriculture and natural resources and to resolve issues that might impede the trade of Caribbean agricultural products regionally and internationally.

“This meeting is of critical importance to the CPHD's strategic work plan on plant health and the continued safeguarding activities for priority pests of great concern to the region. Priority pests including Fusarium Wilt Tropical Race 4 (TR4), already identified in the region, and continues to be of great concern to the banana (Musa) industry, will be highlighted in the reports and achievements of the Musa, as well as other priority pests such as Tuta absoluta, Citrus Canker, Citrus Leprosis, amongst others,” according to the statement.

Members of the Grupo Interamericano de Coordinación en Sanidad Vegetal (GISCV) working groups on HLB-Citrus Greening, Tuta absoluta and Fruit flies are also slated to share updates at the meeting that will also discuss safeguarding initiatives for Priority Pest — surveillance, diagnostics, emergency response plans and table top simulations as well as the launch and hand over of the Caribbean Biosecurity Interceptions System (GBIS).

The Annual Regional Partnership Steering Committee meeting will also be convened on the second day of the annual meeting. At this meeting, the CPHD executive, Technical Working Group (TWG) chairs and regional partners will discuss and mutually agree on a regional work plan.

The CPHD Forum is the Technical Committee to CAHFSA on Agriculture on plant health issues and continues to strive to harmonise plant health safeguarding strategies in the region through the exchange of technical information, the transfer of technologies and methods, the maximisation of technical and financial resource use and allocation and the harmonisation of plant protection and agricultural trade management approaches.