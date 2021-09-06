Caribbean youth to debate climate justice

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The first virtual Caribbean Youth Parliament to discuss climate justice gets underway on September 23 with delegates representing 10 Caribbean countries.

A statement from the Caribbean Climate Justice Project said the event is being held in collaboration with the Caribbean Regional Youth Council and will be attended by representatives from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Jamaica, Haiti, Guyana and Jamaica.

“A total of 167 applications were received from youth across the Caribbean to participate in the parliament, which is meant to draw attention to the impact of climate change from the perspectives of our youth,” the organisers said in the statement.

The Caribbean Climate Justice Project says it seeks to educate and inform on the threats posed to lives and livelihoods in the Caribbean by climate change and to catalyse action on the necessary responses at the household, community, national and regional levels.

It said that the virtual regional youth parliament will take place a day before the scheduled Global Climate Strike.

“In this virtual parliament, youth representatives from across the region will present their case for climate justice for the Caribbean and other Small Island Developing States (SIDS). A resolution will be tabled in the Youth Parliament, and debated by the youth parliamentarians, calling for urgent action on climate change and climate justice.”

According to the agenda, the youth parliamentarians will debate topics such as climate change and the threat to health in the Caribbean; the threat to food security; the threat to water security as well as the threat to biodiversity and the threat to vulnerable populations in the Caribbean.

In addition, they will also debate climate change and the threat to sustainable development; the threat to the youth in the region, human rights and the threat to political stability in the Caribbean

The resolution that is passed in the Youth Parliament will be submitted to the Guyana-based Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretariat, the St Lucia-based Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, and the Belize-based Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC).