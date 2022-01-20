Caricom SG congratulates Barbados PM on historic re-election

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett, on Thursday sent congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley on her resounding triumph in Barbados' general elections on Wednesday.

“The overwhelming success of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) indicates that the people of the country have every confidence in your stewardship and look forward to your continued leadership to guide them on a path that would ensure their progress,” Caricom's first female SG said in a congratulatory message to Barbados' first female Prime Minister.

“I look forward to working with you once again in deepening and strengthening our integration movement and in confronting the many challenges besetting the Community at present.

“You can be assured, Prime Minister, of the support of the Caricom Secretariat in that endeavour,” Barnett added.

The BLP won all the seats in the election that Mottley called 18 months ahead of the constitutional deadline.

The 30-nil victory was a repeat of the outcome of the 2018 polls and resulted in the BLP becoming the only party in Barbados' political history to sweep all seats in the House of Assembly in consecutive elections and only the second political organization in the Caribbean to accomplish the feat.

The only other time was achieved was in Grenada when Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell led his New National Party (NNP) in winning all 15 seats in 2018.