Caricom SG welcomes MoU with FIFA

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Caribbean Community (Caricom) Secretary General, Irwin laRocque has hailed the “landmark collaboration” between the regional integration grouping and the International Football Federation (FIFA) saying it provides avenues to positively impact the lives of young people in the Caribbean.

LaRocque and FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino Monday signed the memorandum in a virtual ceremony. It creates a framework for further collaboration between football’s world government body and Caricom on the development of football in the 15-member grouping.

LaRocque said that the genesis of the project came with the visit by Infantino to the Caricom Secretariat in 2017.

He said that the MoU aligns with Caricom’s endorsement of sport as a development tool to promote positive ideals in individuals, including the inculcation of healthy lifestyles, positive use of leisure time, development of tolerance and the promotion of peace.

“The universal popularity of football gives it a unique position to play its part in assisting in that regard,” LaRocque said.

Infantino noted that FIFA had provided substantial assistance to the football associations of Caricom countries to assist with the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) among other areas. He said he looked forward to working with Caricom in ensuring that the game in the region was free of discrimination and safe for the children and youth to enjoy.

Monday’s ceremony was witnessed by the Guyana Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr, diplomats accredited to the Caricom, as well as senior football officials from throughout the region.