Caricom and Central American leaders agree to collaborate on plan of action for development

SAN PEDRO, Belize, CMC – Caribbean Community (Caricom) leaders and their counterparts from Central America have agreed to establish a high-level technical committee to coordinate and monitor the implementation and evaluation of a plan of action for the socio-economic development of the two regions.

A Joint Declaration issued Friday following Thursday's summit of heads of state and government of Caricom and the Central American Integration System (SICA) indicated that the leaders had placed emphasis on the importance of South-South cooperation “as a valuable mechanism to complement the development efforts of both subregions and agree to promote this means of cooperation through partnerships to develop inter-regional projects drawn from the Caricom-SICA Plan of Action”.

The leaders complimented their respective foreign ministers after adopting “the revised Caricom – SICA Plan of Action which identifies specific areas for inter-regional dialogue and cooperation to jointly address the challenges faced by both sub-regions and commit to its implementation, periodic evaluation and follow-up”.

They have committed to strengthening foreign policy consultation, to the extent possible, in regional and international fora, especially where Caricom and SICA share membership.

They have also welcomed “the active collaboration and dialogue between Caribbean and Central American institutions and mechanisms at all levels, including in banking and finance, trade and investment, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, health, disaster prevention and comprehensive risk management, and security; as well as draw on the support from regional and international institutions”.

They have also agreed to strengthen cooperation between Caricom and SICA on climate change including exchanging best practices on integrating climate resilience into development planning, fostering regular dialogue and collaboration between the Caricom Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) and the Central American Commission for the Environment and Development (CCAD) and, pursuing joint advocacy for enhancing access to climate finance for adaptation, mitigation and loss and damage responses, keeping global warming below 1.5C, and in preparations for COP27, as appropriate.

According to the Declaration, the leaders have agreed to “collaborate for immediate and long-term public health support, including strengthening capacity and resilience of health systems, mitigation of (coronavirus-18) COVID-19 variants, equitable vaccine distribution and access in the sub-regions, access to new COVID-19 specific treatments, and future pandemic preparedness and disease prevention”.

They have agreed on the necessity of revitalising the economies of the sub-regions and to incorporate green, blue, orange, sustainable and digital transformation into their economic growth plans and policies to attain a more resilient and inclusive post-COVID future.

They “recognise the potential for deeper and wider regional trade and investment to stimulate economic growth and development and agree to further explore cooperation in this area towards sustainable economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the sub-regions,” while reiterating the “importance of tourism in both sub-regions and therefore consider it necessary to establish a roadmap for the promotion of this sector, as well as technical cooperation for the recovery and use of natural spaces that contribute to this sector.

The summit also urged international financial institutions to take “effective measures” to strengthen the global financial safety net, assist developing countries in addressing debt vulnerability and in attaining debt sustainability as soon as possible, enhance access to concessionary financing, and development assistance, and addressing vulnerability especially of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and the lower coastal states of the Greater Caribbean and the Central American Isthmus.

In addition, they are urging these financial institutions to continue to work on devising solutions for Small Island and Low-Lying Coastal Developing States in the two sub-regions by incorporating a multidimensional vulnerability index to the criteria for determining access to concessional financing and agree to join their advocacy in this regard.

The next Caricom-SICA summit will be held in 2024.